Critical Comparison: Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) & Its Peers

Dividends

Mesa Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Mesa Royalty Trust pays out 204.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.8% and pay out 131.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mesa Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mesa Royalty Trust lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesa Royalty Trust and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Royalty Trust $650,000.00 $460,000.00 25.45 Mesa Royalty Trust Competitors $82.64 million $18.27 million 28.76

Mesa Royalty Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Royalty Trust. Mesa Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.7% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mesa Royalty Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Royalty Trust 73.26% 13.48% 13.12% Mesa Royalty Trust Competitors 57.69% 1,199.90% 167.41%

Volatility and Risk

Mesa Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesa Royalty Trust’s peers have a beta of 0.32, meaning that their average share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mesa Royalty Trust peers beat Mesa Royalty Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.