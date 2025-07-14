Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $50.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRBP. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $8.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.05. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

