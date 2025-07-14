Comparing Mission Produce (AVO) & Its Peers

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “AGRI OPERATIONS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mission Produce to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mission Produce and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Produce $1.23 billion $36.70 million 24.28 Mission Produce Competitors $5.56 billion $126.40 million 8.49

Mission Produce’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mission Produce. Mission Produce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Produce 2.63% 7.82% 4.56% Mission Produce Competitors -398.01% -68.52% -15.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Mission Produce and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mission Produce and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Produce 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mission Produce Competitors 317 685 959 34 2.36

Mission Produce currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.68%. As a group, “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies have a potential upside of 26.23%. Given Mission Produce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Mission Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of Mission Produce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mission Produce has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Produce’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mission Produce beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, logistical management, and quality assurance services. In addition, the company offers merchandising and promotional support, and insights on market trends, and training services. Mission Produce, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.