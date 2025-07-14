Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $759,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE TJX opened at $123.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average of $124.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

