Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 57 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $319.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.49. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $329.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.74.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

