Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,446 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

