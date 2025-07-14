Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capri from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21. Capri has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.05 million. Capri had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

