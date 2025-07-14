Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $219.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $221.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

