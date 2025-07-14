Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,521,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,138,336 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,666,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7%

BSX stock opened at $103.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $107.53. The company has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

