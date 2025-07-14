BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at UBS Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BWA. Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $35.52. 27,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 133.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 63.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 123.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.