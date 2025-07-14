Best Retail Stocks To Research – July 11th

Tesla, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Apple, UnitedHealth Group, Micron Technology, and Costco Wholesale are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods and services directly to consumers, such as department stores, supermarkets, and online retailers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to consumer spending trends and retail market performance. The value of retail stocks often reflects changes in consumer confidence, seasonal shopping patterns, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.36. The company had a trading volume of 50,053,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,197,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $999.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.39.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.89. 33,799,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,037,858. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $504.12. 8,380,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,627,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $506.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.28 and its 200-day moving average is $425.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $211.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,393,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,313,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.27 and a 200-day moving average of $217.73. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.82. 5,226,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,653,491. The stock has a market cap of $273.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,771,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,228,017. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $136.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $967.28. 1,139,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,004.53 and its 200 day moving average is $981.82. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $793.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The company has a market capitalization of $428.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

