Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $141.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

