Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,244,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $281.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.32.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Melius Research raised shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

