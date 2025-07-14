Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $387,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.04.

NYSE VEEV opened at $275.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.69. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $177.41 and a one year high of $291.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $48,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,771. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

