Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,637,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,644 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,858,418,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.