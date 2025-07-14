Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $351,000 in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $324,857,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $87,080,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,314,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,000 shares during the period. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $73,316,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

View Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.