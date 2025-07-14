Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $565,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $340.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.61 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $434.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.