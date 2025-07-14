Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 1,715 Shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,890,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,011 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TRP stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. TC Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). TC Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.6142 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.51%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

