Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Trading Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 6,007,176 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 2,823,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Ariana Resources Trading Up 14.3%

The company has a market cap of £30.83 million, a PE ratio of 59,259.26 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.49.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

Ariana Resources (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ariana Resources plc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.