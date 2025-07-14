Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $183.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.28.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

