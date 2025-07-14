Analyzing Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) & Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) and Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Louisiana-Pacific has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Louisiana-Pacific”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $23.25 billion 3.00 $1.71 billion $3.75 28.24 Louisiana-Pacific $2.94 billion 2.17 $420.00 million $5.70 16.07

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Louisiana-Pacific. Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Johnson Controls International and Louisiana-Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 8 9 0 2.53 Louisiana-Pacific 2 2 4 0 2.25

Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus target price of $100.53, suggesting a potential downside of 5.08%. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus target price of $106.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.86%. Given Louisiana-Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Louisiana-Pacific is more favorable than Johnson Controls International.

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Louisiana-Pacific pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Louisiana-Pacific pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Louisiana-Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 10.19% 15.13% 6.10% Louisiana-Pacific 13.74% 23.75% 15.50%

Summary

Louisiana-Pacific beats Johnson Controls International on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products. Its Oriented Strand Board segment manufactures and distributes oriented strand board structural panel products comprising LP TechShield radiant barriers, LP WeatherLogic air and water barriers, LP Legacy premium sub-flooring products, LP NovaCore, LP FlameBlock fire-rated sheathing products, and LP TopNotch sub-flooring products. The LP South America segment manufactures and distributes oriented strand board structural panel and siding products. This segment distributes and sells related products for the region's transition to wood frame construction. It offers timber and timberlands and other products and services. sells its products primarily to retailers, wholesalers, and homebuilding and industrial businesses in North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

