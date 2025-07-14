Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,312 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,021.28. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,930 shares of company stock valued at $391,511. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Barclays dropped their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Arete Research raised Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 target price on Okta and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $91.56 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 145.34, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

