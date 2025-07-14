Allworth Financial LP Sells 983 Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 79,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:THYF opened at $52.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $764.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.68. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78.

The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

