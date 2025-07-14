ai16z (AI16Z) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $213.85 Million

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One ai16z token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. ai16z has a total market capitalization of $213.85 million and $98.89 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ai16z has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122,068.09 or 1.00249616 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122,003.69 or 1.00196732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ai16z Token Profile

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,998,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. ai16z’s official website is elizaos.ai. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao.

ai16z Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,998,438.4535817. The last known price of ai16z is 0.20007924 USD and is up 10.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $84,565,405.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ai16z should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ai16z using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

