2,197 Shares in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,824.96. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 461,970 shares of company stock worth $47,755,193. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $103.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.53. The company has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

