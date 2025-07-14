1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Given “Buy (B)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their buy (b) rating on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

1st Source Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $64.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $52.14 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.16. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1st Source will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Source

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in 1st Source by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners grew its position in 1st Source by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

