Zullo Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8%

UNP stock opened at $235.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

