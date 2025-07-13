Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Shopify by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Shopify by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,091 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Shopify by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,950,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,294 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.66.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

