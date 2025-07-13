Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $726,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $972,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

