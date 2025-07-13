Zalando (ZLNDY) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Zalando to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zalando and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 2.51% 10.45% 3.36% Zalando Competitors -6.36% 2.22% 1.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zalando and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 0 0 1 1 3.50 Zalando Competitors 873 4919 5307 112 2.42

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 19.46%. Given Zalando’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zalando has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Zalando and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $11.44 billion $271.71 million 29.79 Zalando Competitors $5.93 billion $365.27 million 55.23

Zalando has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Zalando is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Zalando has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando’s peers have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zalando beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, France, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

