Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of TTWO opened at $233.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.19.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the president directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 152,271 shares in the company, valued at $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.25.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

