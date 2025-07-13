Woodside Wealth Management LLC Makes New $7.16 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 216,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Woodside Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

