Woodside Wealth Management LLC Invests $795,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Woodside Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $34.81.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

