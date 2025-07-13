Woodside Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $110.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $112.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

