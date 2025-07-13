Woodside Wealth Management LLC Invests $145,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $65.40 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

