Woodside Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 221 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,646.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,775,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,455,000 after buying an additional 4,704,717 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,415,000 after buying an additional 64,150 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,935,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,701,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 975,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,708,000 after buying an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 507,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,118,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock opened at $134.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $135.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

