Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.13.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $181.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.50 and its 200-day moving average is $174.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

