Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.6% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $235.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

