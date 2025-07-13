Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.80.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $266.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

