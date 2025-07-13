Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,143,000. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,176.2% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 100,416 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $86.73 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

