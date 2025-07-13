Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 21,735 shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $325,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,592.48. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Royce Small-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RVT opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

