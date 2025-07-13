Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,653,000 after acquiring an additional 856,252 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,023,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after acquiring an additional 367,508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 678,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,026,000 after acquiring an additional 171,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 652,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,208,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $121.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $92.83 and a 52-week high of $123.11.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

