Whitener Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 279,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

