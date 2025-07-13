Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 968,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $228,695,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens cut their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.63.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $235.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

