Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 688 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $53,676,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,531,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,935,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,971 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.0%

BEN stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.24%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

