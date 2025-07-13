Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.25 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27.25 ($0.37). Approximately 850,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,681,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.38).

Watkin Jones Trading Down 2.7%

The company has a market cap of £70.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 0.05 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watkin Jones had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watkin Jones Plc will post 2.9042225 EPS for the current year.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

