Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC

Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $62,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maiden Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

