Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.2498 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

