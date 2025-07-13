Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lifted by Westmount Partners LLC

Westmount Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $441.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $443.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.30.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

