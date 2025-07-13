Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is LRI Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1,254.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 440,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,836 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.3% of LRI Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $26,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7%
VEU stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
